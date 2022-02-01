Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $3,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

