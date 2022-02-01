Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.62% of Nautilus worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,320,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nautilus by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 128,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.