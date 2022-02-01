Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after buying an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 11.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equifax by 405.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equifax by 11.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

