Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $114,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

