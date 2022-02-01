Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $295.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.36.

