Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $152.52 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

