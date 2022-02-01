Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $240.05 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $247.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,618 shares of company stock worth $11,080,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

