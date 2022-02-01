Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $386.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.05 and a 200-day moving average of $354.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

