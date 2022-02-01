Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -200.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

