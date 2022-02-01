Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,837,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 439,877 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.