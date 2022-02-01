Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $32,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

