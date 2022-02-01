Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $115.60 million and $1.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00009308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,794.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.58 or 0.07206103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.00298261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.59 or 0.00743885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011308 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00070493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00377067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00236731 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.