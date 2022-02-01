ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESE. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

