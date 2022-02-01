Essential Utilities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,866. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

