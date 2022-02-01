Essential Utilities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
Shares of WTRG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,866. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
