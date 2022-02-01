Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $110,553.71 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $110,553.71 and $1,556.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.73 or 0.07186979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

