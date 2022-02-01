Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, Erste Group cut Eurocash from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

