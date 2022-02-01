Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

ETCMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.