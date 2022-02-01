EvenCoin Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. EvenCoin has a market cap of $54,007.76 and approximately $106,686.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00255901 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006903 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.01195978 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

