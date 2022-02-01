Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

