Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Exterran by 84.6% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.