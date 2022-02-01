Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

NYSE:XOM opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $76.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exxon Mobil stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

