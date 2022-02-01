FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Financial Survey

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 6 2 0 1.91 Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $427.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of 13.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.68%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.94% 43.24% 20.14% Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 10.02 $399.59 million $10.54 40.03 Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

Nextdoor Company Profile

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.