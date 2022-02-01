Falconswap (FSW) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $44,376.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00116469 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

