Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 1.3%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Farmhouse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

