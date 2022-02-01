FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

FB Financial has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.