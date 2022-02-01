Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $966.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

