Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

