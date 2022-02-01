Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth about $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Femasys by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,752 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEMY opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. Femasys has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

