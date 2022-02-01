Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $256.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note.

NYSE:RACE opened at $230.96 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

