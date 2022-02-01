Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 26,468 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.42 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

