Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 182 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.43.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.