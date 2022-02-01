Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 104.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

