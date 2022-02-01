Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

