Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 327 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $126,186,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $310.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $263.59 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

