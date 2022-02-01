Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 9,221 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

