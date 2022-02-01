Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

