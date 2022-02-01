Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

