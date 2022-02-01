Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

