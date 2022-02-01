Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 153 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE CNS opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

