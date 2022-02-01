Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 33 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $310.19 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

