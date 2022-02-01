Financial Survey: Dana (NYSE:DAN) versus Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dana and Growth Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 0 6 0 3.00 Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dana currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dana and Growth Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.11 billion 0.44 -$31.00 million $1.44 15.04 Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Growth Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Growth Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.41% 14.72% 3.68% Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dana beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

