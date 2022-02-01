FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after buying an additional 496,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.