FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 6,514 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.