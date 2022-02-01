Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $43.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Finning International stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Finning International has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

