First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of First Advantage stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,751. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in First Advantage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Advantage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

