First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 18th

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

FCF opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

