First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 84,614 shares.The stock last traded at $44.57 and had previously closed at $44.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get First Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.