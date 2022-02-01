First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans Dividend of $0.11

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

