First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans Dividend of $0.11

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.
First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Foundation to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
