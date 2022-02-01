First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FFWM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

