First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 195.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

